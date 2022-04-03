Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 81,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

