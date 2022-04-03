PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

PAGS opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,373,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

