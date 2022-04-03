PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PACW traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

