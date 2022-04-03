PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.23.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.22. 1,980,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.