Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.60. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
