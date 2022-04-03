Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.60. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

