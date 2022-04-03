Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 605,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,198,000 after buying an additional 919,205 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

