Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after acquiring an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.