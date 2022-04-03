Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,057,000 after acquiring an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.28 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

