ORIX (NYSE:IX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of IX stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 20,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ORIX has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

