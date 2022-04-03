Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $960.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

