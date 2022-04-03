O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $713.50.

ORLY stock traded down $17.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.43. The stock had a trading volume of 532,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $506.51 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.53.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

