Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.