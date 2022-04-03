Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

PZZA stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,863. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5,340.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

