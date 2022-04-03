Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OPY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,684. The firm has a market cap of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

