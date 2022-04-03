Oppenheimer Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

