Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 359,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,297. Open Text has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $133,815,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Open Text by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.