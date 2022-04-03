Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $375.80 million, a PE ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.