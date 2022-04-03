Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 391,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.