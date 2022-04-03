One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives $35.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

NYSE OLP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.