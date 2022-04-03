One Capital Management LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. 5,399,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

