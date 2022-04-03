One Capital Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,594,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 1,407,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

