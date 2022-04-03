One Capital Management LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,763. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

