One Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

MCD traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.25. 2,023,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

