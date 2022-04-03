Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Analysis

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Hims & Hers Health 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 85.53%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Hims & Hers Health -39.60% -24.28% -20.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Hims & Hers Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.58 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $271.88 million 4.00 -$107.66 million ($0.62) -8.55

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

