Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $5.21 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Omni has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $623.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00011077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00273608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,332 coins and its circulating supply is 563,016 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

