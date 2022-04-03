Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $173.20.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 47.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

