OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. OLO has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,927 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.