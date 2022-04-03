Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $74,048,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 1,408,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,952. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

