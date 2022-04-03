Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $389.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. 2,149,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $211.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

