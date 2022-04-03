Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Up 23.9% in March

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil States International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

