Oddo Bhf Lowers Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €68.00 ($74.73) price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Basf from €79.00 ($86.81) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

BASFY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

