OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 206,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,241,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

