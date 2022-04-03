Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OBCI stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

