Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
