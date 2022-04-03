Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Oatly Group stock traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 5.08. 4,173,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,967. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 4.66 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

