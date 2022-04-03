NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

