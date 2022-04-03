NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.48

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$11.13. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 1,388,853 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.