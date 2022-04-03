NuCypher (NU) Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $354.56 million and $75.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

