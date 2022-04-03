Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $149,140,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,985,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,140,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 526.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

