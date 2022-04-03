Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.54

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and traded as high as $69.32. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

