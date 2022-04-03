NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). NovoCure posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 624,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,206. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

