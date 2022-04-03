NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04).

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG stock opened at C$9.96 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$202,326.18. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$501,718.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613 shares in the company, valued at C$15,835.79. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,423 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.