NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

