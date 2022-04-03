Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.