Northland Securities Cuts UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target to $4.50

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $10.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of UPH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

