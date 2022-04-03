Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $141.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

