Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.