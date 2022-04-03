Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDLS. Stephens cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 237,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

