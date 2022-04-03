Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Nokia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Nokia has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

