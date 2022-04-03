Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.
Nokia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,167,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Nokia has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
