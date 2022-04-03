Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 3.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 5,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 673,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

