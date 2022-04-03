NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

