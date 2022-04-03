NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,851,526. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.